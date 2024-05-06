Salem Al-Sabah Informatics Award Winners Lauded Event's Contributions To Digital Domain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, MAY 6 (KUNA) -- Winners of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award 2023 commended the event's contributions to in the digital domain.

In a statement to KUNA, Governor of Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) Khaled Humaidan said Monday that he was honored to receive Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics' Award from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Humaidan stated that this prestigious award is an honorary recognition of the efforts made in the field of technical innovation and digital transformation as well as an incentive to continue the bank's journey.

In turn, CEO of the National Center for Statistics and Information in the Sultanate of Oman Dr. Khalifa Al-Barwani expressed to KUNA his gratitude for the honor of receiving the award from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Chairman of the Board of Directors Hamad Al-Marzouq expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for sponsoring this event.

He said that it was an honor to receive from His Highness the award for digital transformation and financial solutions in the field, as it motivates them to accomplish more achievements in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics.

The founder of Vanera Limited Mohammad Al-Kilani from Palestine told KUNA that Kuwait was a pioneer in the field of digital transformation and informatics in the Arab world, and expressed pride in receiving the award from His Highness the Amir of Kuwait.

The founder of (MyFatoorah) Company Abdullah Al-Dabbous said that he is honored to be with the winners today, and noted that the company was established in Kuwait, expanding in the region, and ranked among the top ten companies in financial technology in the Middle East by Forbes magazine.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sponsored on Monday the ceremony of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award in the twenty-third session and inaugurated the new version of the Informatics Index project. (end)

shd













MENAFN06052024000071011013ID1108177446