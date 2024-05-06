The President of Sierra Leone Receives the OIC Secretary-General on the Sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul

(MENAFN- OIC) Banjul, 5 May 2024



The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, H.E. Julius Maada Bio received on Sunday 05 May 2024, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia.

During the meeting, H.E. the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for Sierra Leone’s support to the activities of the Organization and thanked the President for his country’s support to the Palestinian Cause.

The meeting also explored ways and means for enhanced dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and Sierra Leone in areas of common interest.







