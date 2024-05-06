Statement By Azerbaijani President Fully Sets Out International Norms, Speaker Of Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The process of concluding a peace treaty between Armenia andAzerbaijan should be completed very soon.

Azernews reports that this was said by theSpeaker of the National Assembly of the Armenian Republic, AlenSimonyan, in his statement to the Armenian media.

The Armenian official told reporters at the National Assembly,referring to the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia andAzerbaijan in Almaty.

He noted that there was an opportunity to sign a peace treaty atthe end of last year, and political will was required on the partof Azerbaijan.

“We hope that this process that is taking place is anothersignal that this process should and can be completed very quickly,because the Armenian side will move in this direction and willconstantly carry out this work,” Simonyan added.

Commenting on the statement by Azerbaijani President IlhamAliyev that the peace treaty sets out the approaches of Azerbaijan,Alen Simonyan said that it fully sets out international norms,which are also the approaches of the Armenian side.

“The Armenian side rejects all issues in which there arecontradictions. And proof of this is that the text of the contractis being sent and returned for the umpteenth time. Because theAzerbaijani side sends its proposals, and we send ours,” Simonyannoted.