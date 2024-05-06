President Of SOCAR To Visit Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatime Letifova Read more

This year, the 26th annual international oil and gas exhibition(OGU-2024) and the Energy Week of Uzbekistan will be held inTashkent on May 14-16, Azernews reports, citingthe Uzbekneftgaz company.

Representatives of more than 400 companies and brands from 29countries, including Azerbaijan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates,Saudi Arabia, the USA, Turkiye, France, will participate in theexhibition. At the same time, Azerbaijan will be represented at theexhibition by the stands of the State Oil Company of AzerbaijanRepublic (SOCAR) and "ENERGY N" LLC.

Uzbekistan Energy Week will bring together key players inconventional and renewable energy sources, giving the global energycommunity an opportunity to discuss current plans for thedevelopment of the energy industry in Uzbekistan and the CentralAsian region.

The President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, will participate in theplenary session of this forum.

Note that in 2023, 171 companies from 18 countries participatedin the exhibition.