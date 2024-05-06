Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine: Settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque on Monday under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted eyewitnesses as saying that various groups of settlers broke into Al Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the celebrations of the Hebrew New Year.

The occupation police turned the Old City of occupied Jerusalem into a military barracks, especially at the gates of Al-Aqsa. It also tightened its military procedures at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers.

The incursions of settlers and extremists into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem have increased significantly since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.