(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mubadala Capital, based in Abu Dhabi, commits an impressive R$68.5 billion ($13.51 billion) to Brazil's biofuel sector over ten years.



Additionally, this substantial investment marks a shift towards sustainable energy, aiming to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits worldwide.



Moreover, in Bahia's verdant settings, Mubadala leads a biorefinery project for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).



In partnership with Petrobras, this project utilizes the oil-rich macauba palm, enhancing local resources.



Also, this collaboration with Petrobras, following a memorandum of understanding, aims to advance clean fuel technologies significantly.



Moving south to Mato Grosso do Sul, Mubadala shifts focus to biomethane production.







A $69 million investment by Mubadala will establish a new plant at Atvos' ethanol facility.



This plant will convert sugarcane by-products into biomethane, enhancing Mubadala's energy portfolio and fostering a circular economy.

Background - Mubadala Drives Future Energy with $13.5 Billion in Brazil

In Brazil's lush sugarcane fields, a sustainable revolution in aviation fuel production is rapidly gaining significant momentum.



This movement positions Brazil to become a global leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.



The United States has embraced Brazilian ethanol, incorporating it into the first SAF plant operated by LanzaJe in Georgia.



Brazilian mills like São Martinho are at the forefront, ready to export 13 to 15 million liters of SAF-compliant ethanol.



They've quickly secured international certifications, such as the Corsia standard, which enforces low emissions and deforestation prevention.

