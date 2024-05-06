Turkish BIST 100 opens Monday’s session with modest surge

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's main stock index, the BIST 100, commenced the trading week with a modest uptick, opening at 10,282.33 points, which marks a slight increase of 0.05 percent or 5.45 points from its previous close. This follows a positive trend observed on Friday, where the BIST 100 surged by 0.67 percent to reach a historic closing peak of 10,276.88 points. These movements indicate a degree of stability as well as resilience in the Turkish stock market.



Meanwhile, in the realm of foreign exchange, the value of the US dollar against the Turkish lira stood at 32.2590, while the euro exchanged at a rate of 34.7823 Turkish liras. Additionally, the British pound was trading at 40.5569 liras. These currency exchange rates provide insights into the economic dynamics and international trade relations impacting Turkey's financial landscape.



In the commodities market, Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD83.59 per barrel, reflecting the ongoing fluctuations in global energy markets. In addition, the price of gold stood at USD2,323.00 per ounce, signaling investors' continued interest in safe-haven assets amidst economic uncertainties. These commodity prices play a crucial role in shaping Turkey's trade balance and fiscal policies, influencing both domestic and international market sentiments.

