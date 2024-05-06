Qatar Has Proven Its Ability To Host Tournaments To Highest Standards Once Again: Al Jassim

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 has come to a successful end in Doha. A total of 12,276 spectators made their way to Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium to watch Japan edge Uzbekistan 1-0 in a tightly contested match.

This was the second time that Qatar hosts the tournament, having previously organized it in 2016. It was the first time that the AFC U23 Asian Cup was played on FIFA World Cup stadiums.

“Once again, Qatar has proven its ability to host tournaments to the highest standards,” said Jassim Al Jassim, CEO of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

“It was a true pleasure to see Asia's young stars and future Olympians make use of our world-class sporting infrastructure.

This edition of the biennial tournament acted as Asia's qualifiers to the Men's Olympic football tournament in Paris. Champions Japan were joined by runners-up Uzbekistan and third-place finishers Iraq in qualifying to the 2024 Summer Olympics, while fourth-place Indonesia will vie for a final spot at the summer games in a play-off match against Africa's representative Guinea.

“We are truly committed to the ideals of the Olympic movement, and strongly believe in the power of football to unite people and promote peace,” added Al Jassim.

A total of 32 matches were played by 16 teams in four stadiums over a span of 18 days during the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024. Al Janoub and Khalifa International stadiums, which previously hosted matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, were joined by Abdullah Bin Khalifa and Jassim Bin Hamad stadiums.

Approximately 500 volunteers supported with the delivery of the tournament across 10 functional areas. An additional 148 young people took part in the LOC's Youth Programme as flag bearers and members of the ball crew.

“We now possess the talent and volunteer culture to deliver any tournament, in any sport, and that is in line with the national vision set out by the country's leadership.”

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 comes only months after the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 which saw record-breaking attendance. In 2022, Qatar hosted the first FIFA World Cup in the Arab world and Middle East, a tournament widely recognized as the best edition of the competition in its history.

Most recently, FIFA announced that Qatar will host the next five editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.