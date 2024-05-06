From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the upcoming week, nine companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), alongside four new listings scheduled for the same period.
In the upcoming week, nine companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), alongside four new listings scheduled for the same period.
Opening date- May 6
Closing date - May 8
IPO size-
Rs
1841.76 crore
Price band (per share) - Rs
430-452
Opening date- May 8
Closing date - May 10
IPO size -
1550.81 crore
Price band- Rs
875-920
Opening date - May 8
Closing date- May 10
IPO size - Rs
3000 crore
Price band- Rs
300-315
Opening date - May 6
Closing date- May 9
IPO size - Rs
18.60 crore
Price band - Rs
27-31
Opening date- May 6
Closing date - May 9
IPO Size - Rs
23.36 crore
Price band- Rs 71-75
Opening date - May 7
Closing date - May 9
IPO size - Rs
13.53 crore
Price band- Rs 123
Opening date - May 7
Closing date - May 10
IPO Size - Rs
18.11 crore
Price band- Rs 52
Opening date- May 8
Closing date - May 10
IPO size - Rs 6.39 crore
Price band- Rs 93
Opening date - May 9
Closing date - May 13
IPO size - 41.15 crore
Price band - Rs
131-138
MENAFN06052024007385015968ID1108176728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.