From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week


5/6/2024 4:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the upcoming week, nine companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), alongside four new listings scheduled for the same period.


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date- May 6

Closing date - May 8

IPO size-
Rs
1841.76 crore

Price band (per share) - Rs
430-452


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date- May 8

Closing date - May 10

IPO size -
1550.81 crore

Price band- Rs
875-920


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date - May 8

Closing date- May 10

IPO size - Rs
3000 crore

Price band- Rs
300-315


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date - May 6

Closing date- May 9

IPO size - Rs
18.60 crore

Price band - Rs
27-31


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date- May 6

Closing date - May 9

IPO Size - Rs
23.36 crore

Price band- Rs 71-75


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date - May 7

Closing date - May 9

IPO size - Rs
13.53 crore

Price band- Rs 123


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date - May 7

Closing date - May 10

IPO Size - Rs
18.11 crore

Price band- Rs 52


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date- May 8

Closing date - May 10

IPO size - Rs 6.39 crore

Price band- Rs 93


From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening date - May 9

Closing date - May 13

IPO size - 41.15 crore

Price band - Rs
131-138

AsiaNet News

