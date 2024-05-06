From Aadhar Housing Finance To Silkflex: 9 Ipos To Invest This Week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the upcoming week, nine companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), alongside four new listings scheduled for the same period.

In the upcoming week, nine companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), alongside four new listings scheduled for the same period.

Opening date- May 6

Closing date - May 8

IPO size-

Rs

1841.76 crore

Price band (per share) - Rs

430-452

Opening date- May 8

Closing date - May 10

IPO size -

1550.81 crore

Price band- Rs

875-920

Opening date - May 8

Closing date- May 10

IPO size - Rs

3000 crore

Price band- Rs

300-315

Opening date - May 6

Closing date- May 9

IPO size - Rs

18.60 crore

Price band - Rs

27-31

Opening date- May 6

Closing date - May 9

IPO Size - Rs

23.36 crore

Price band- Rs 71-75

Opening date - May 7

Closing date - May 9

IPO size - Rs

13.53 crore

Price band- Rs 123

Opening date - May 7

Closing date - May 10

IPO Size - Rs

18.11 crore

Price band- Rs 52

Opening date- May 8

Closing date - May 10

IPO size - Rs 6.39 crore

Price band- Rs 93

Opening date - May 9



Closing date - May 13

IPO size - 41.15 crore

Price band - Rs

131-138