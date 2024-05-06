Greece's Ellinikon airport transforms into Europe's largest smart city

(MENAFN) Along the southern coastline of Greece's bustling capital, a transformative plan that has long been in the making is finally gaining momentum as the city's former airport, Ellinikon, undergoes a remarkable metamorphosis into what is poised to become the largest smart city in Europe.



After enduring a decade of delays, the vision for Ellinikon is beginning to take shape, offering a glimpse into a future characterized by innovation and sustainability. The Marina Tower, heralded as Greece's inaugural skyscraper, is now gradually ascending, while the structural framework of condominiums is steadily materializing, marking the tangible progress of this ambitious endeavor.



Standing at the marina, where the breathtaking panorama of the Saronic Gulf converges with the emerging tower, one can envision the vibrant cityscape that is set to redefine Athens. Promising expansive open spaces, reliance on sustainable energy sources, and an abundance of greenery, Ellinikon holds the potential to address some of the capital's longstanding urban challenges.



Reflecting on the project's journey, Odisseas Athanasiou, the chief executive officer of Lamda, the driving force behind the development, acknowledges the initial skepticism that surrounded the venture. However, as Ellinikon gains momentum, it stands as a testament to Greece's resurgence following the economic downturn, evoking renewed investor confidence and signaling a new chapter of prosperity for the country.



Spanning an impressive 6,200 acres and located just a 20-minute drive from Athens, Ellinikon represents not only a transformation of the coastal landscape but also a significant economic boon for Greece as a whole. Projections indicate that upon its completion in 2037, the development will contribute a substantial 2.5 percentage points to the country's GDP, foster the creation of up to 80,000 new jobs, and generate tax revenue exceeding €10 billion.



Moreover, Ellinikon is anticipated to become a magnet for tourism, attracting an additional one million visitors annually. With offerings such as the prestigious Mandarin Oriental hotel and an integrated casino-resort, tourists will have a plethora of accommodations to choose from, further bolstering Greece's burgeoning tourism sector, which has seen a remarkable resurgence in the post-Covid era.



With 32 million visitors in the previous year and 2024 poised to set a new record for arrivals, Greece's tourism industry is experiencing a remarkable revival, underlining the country's enduring appeal as a premier destination.

MENAFN06052024000045015839ID1108176564