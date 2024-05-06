Khyaati Keswani Gets Nostalgic About Her Wedding Day; Recalls The Fun, Music & Laughter

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) During the shoot of the wedding sequence in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', actress Khyaati Keswani reminisced about the excitement of her own wedding day, recalling the fun, music, and laughter.

Speaking about the shoot, Khyaati said: "The show is now at its most awaited segment, where Aashi (Swati Sharma) and Siddharth (Bharat Ahlawwat) reunite. The atmosphere on the set feels just like a real wedding happening in our own home. Wedding celebrations have this magical ability to transport you back to that moment, reminding you of your own special story. As I was shooting the haldi sequence, memories of my wedding day flooded back."

The actress added: "Being on set, I can't help but remember how the house was decorated exactly like it is now, and my family ensured that everything was perfect. While shooting, I could vividly recall the fun, music, and laughter, just like it was on my wedding day."

"It's so relatable for me; it's almost like reliving those moments all over again. I'm confident that viewers will resonate with these episodes, connecting to their own cherished memories and enjoy every twist and turn the show has to offer," she added.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.