Turbo: Is Mammootty's Film Worth Watching? Check Out Vysakh's Advance Booking Surpasses Rs 1 Cr Collection

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty is looking forward to the release of his forthcoming flick Turbo, directed by Vysakh. This film
is scheduled
to open in theatres on May 23. The
film's
popularity among the
actor's
followers is evident from the
amazing
number of advanced bookings. According to sources, the
film's
pre-sales have picked up.
According to reports, pre-booking sales have surpassed Rs 1 crore as the film approaches release. Some large cinemas have yet to offer advanced bookings, which might boost
Turbo's
pre-sales.
According to sources, the picture
is set
for wide
distribution in Germany, with over 63 venues. According to reports, it is the highest-ever release for a Malayalam film and the second-highest for a South Indian film, trailing only Leo in Germany. It will also have a
major
release in over 500 Kerala cinemas.
After Pokkiri Raja and Madhuraraja,
Vysakh's
Turbo is the
fourth
film produced by Mammootty Kampany. Mammootty plays the character of Turbo Jose in the
film. The plot focuses
around
Jose's
battle to keep his family safe from businesspeople, including politician Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram (Raj B Shetty). The 72-year-old portrays the role of a Jeep driver. To promote the film, the creators recently organised a press conference where they conveyed their gratitude to their supporters.
The Pokkiri Raja actor previously stated during the
film's
advertising that he has been successful in the cinema for 42 years due to the adoration of his fans. The actor stated that he had no choice but to work in the film industry, which he describes as being similar to breathing.
Mammootty also
stated
that he trusts the audience more than scriptwriter Midhun Manuel Thomas does director Vysakh.
“We stand on their courage.
It's
been 42 years, I
haven't
let go, I
won't
let go again,”
said Mammootty. Regarding Turbo, the actor added that he believes the audience will accept his film. However, things can go south
too, he
added.
