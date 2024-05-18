Heeramandi: Sharmin Segal's Husband's NET WORTH Will Shock You

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sharmin Segal married Aman Mehta in November 2023. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood actors, including Heeramandi's cast.

Heeramandi debuted on OTT platforms. One unexpected result of the performance was the limelight on his niece, Sharmin Segal, who portrays Alamzeb in the Gilded series.

Sharmin Segal

was fired

for her expressionless performance and "monotone" delivery. While Sharmin has been on everyone's mind lately, little

is known

about her husband, Aman Mehta.

Aman Mehta is the Executive Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a component of the Torrent Group.

Aman's father, Sudhir Mehta, and uncle, Samir Mehta,

serve as

co-chairpersons of the international company.

Other subsidiaries of the corporation include Torrent Power, Torrent Cables, Torrent Gas, and Torrent Diagnostics.

Aman Mehta is the heir to a billion-dollar fortune. According to Bloomberg's Index for 2024, Samir Mehta, his father, has a net worth of $6.44 billion (Rs 53,800 crore).

According to sources, Samir and Aman are primarily responsible for the company's pharmaceutical sector. According to a Forbes, Torrent Pharma's sales were about Rs 38,412 cr.

Aman Mehta earned a

Bachelor's

Degree in Economics from Boston University before completing an MBA at Columbia Business School.

Aman married Sharmin in November 2023, and various Bollywood actors, including Heeramandi's ensemble, attended the ceremony.