Another 18 People, Including Six Children, Evacuated From Deoccupied Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, May 17, another 18 residents, including six children, were evacuated from the deoccupied territories of the Kherson region.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"18 residents, including six children, were evacuated from the deoccupied territories of the Kherson region," the statement reads.
It is noted that humanitarian aid continues to be distributed to those who remain in the deoccupied territories of the region. Thus, yesterday, on May 17, residents of the liberated territories received 888 food packages, 600 loaves of bread, 250 servings of hot meals, and 1,220 liters of water from international non-governmental organizations, philanthropists, and volunteers. They also received four repair kits.
As reported, the deoccupied territories of the Kherson region are currently under constant shelling by Russian troops, civilians are suffering daily, and residential and administrative buildings, businesses, energy, and infrastructure facilities are being destroyed.
