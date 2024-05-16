TUMI Broadens Asia-Pacific Travel Retail Footprint

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) New stores in Korea's Incheon International Airport and Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport are among several recent and upcoming openings across the region HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 16 May 2024 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is redefining and reinvigorating travel retail with an expanded and refreshed presence at major international airports throughout Asia. The store openings on May 1, 2024 at South Korea's Incheon International Airport and Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport precede those at Indonesia's Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and India's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reaffirming TUMI's commitment to creating sleek, sophisticated and inviting spaces that deliver an exceptional customer experience.
