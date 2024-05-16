TUMI Broadens Asia-Pacific Travel Retail Footprint

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) New stores in Korea's Incheon International Airport and Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport are among several recent and upcoming openings across the region HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 16 May 2024 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is redefining and reinvigorating travel retail with an expanded and refreshed presence at major international airports throughout Asia. The store openings on May 1, 2024 at South Korea's Incheon International Airport and Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport precede those at Indonesia's Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and India's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reaffirming TUMI's commitment to creating sleek, sophisticated and inviting spaces that deliver an exceptional customer experience.









TUMI store at Incheon International Airport in Seoul with the nearly 19-feet-tall façade

Located in one of the most important and high-traffic travel retail locations in Asia-Pacific, the new 50 sqm store at Incheon International Airport in Seoul boldly showcases TUMI's evolution as a global performance luxury brand through the first-of-its-kind, large-scale architectural façade. The nearly 19-feet-tall façade, created by design firm CJ2 and local South Korean studio Design POOM, incorporates a T-icon pattern with raised 3D aluminum panels enhanced by a logo-inspired lighting effect.









TUMI store at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

The new TUMI store at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, also located in a high-traffic area, welcomes shoppers with an elegantly illuminated façade featuring a T-icon pattern. Both locations boast sleek and sophisticated interiors that bring to life the brand's iconic design language while providing a comfortable and easy-to-navigate environment to browse the wide range of products curated to meet the needs of discerning travelers.



"The latest openings at Incheon International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport are a testament to TUMI's ongoing commitment to creating unique and exceptional experiences for our international customers through our high-performance products and stores. With more launches coming soon at Soekarno–Hatto International Airport in Jakarta and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, which are also among the busiest in the region, travel retail will continue to be a key focus through thoughtfully planned and skilfully executed designs that bring customers into our world and speak to the way they travel today," said Aris Maroulis, Vice President for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East at TUMI.



Scheduled to open in late May, the new store at Soekarno–Hatto International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, joins various duty-free shops and restaurants inside its largest and newest Terminal 3. The airy, sophisticated space occupies a highly visible location, where up to 25 million international travelers pass through each year. The new store at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, slated to open in mid-June, will feature a similarly sleek design in a high-traffic location inside the country's second-busiest airport.



TUMI Incheon International Airport Store (Seoul)

Opening hours: 6:30am – 9:30pm daily

Address: 3F Hyundai Duty Free Incheon Airport Terminal 2



TUMI Suvarnabhumi Airport Store (Bangkok)

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Address: T1 DE4-38, Level 4, Main Terminal, East Concourse, International Departures Hall



TUMI Soekarno–Hatta International Airport Store (Jakarta)

Opening hours: 6:30am – 11:30pm daily

Address: Gate 7, Jakarta Duty Free (JDF), Terminal 3



TUMI Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Store (Mumbai)

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Address: No. 4054, International Departures, Integrated Terminal 2









