Ukraine Has Prospects For New Counteroffensive - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has prospects for a new counteroffensive but, first of all, it is necessary to stop the Russian offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with AFP, Ukrinform reports.

"There are prospects. To do this, first and foremost, it is necessary to stabilize the situation at the front. It is unstable. Now it is their turn. We need to stop them, and we will stop them, and then we need to have manned brigades to calculate the next steps, counterattacks, etc.," Zelensky said.

When asked what steps could be taken in 2025, Zelensky replied: "I can't tell you. I know, but I can't."

Zelensky says situation in Kharkiv region 'controlled' but 'not stabilized'

Early on May 10, Russian invaders launched offensive operations along the border in the Kharkiv region. The evacuation of locals began due to massive enemy shelling.

As of the evening of May 17, the enemy made two attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Hlyboke-Lyptsi and Buhruvatka-Starytsia area. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the situation was under control.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine