At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when amini bus plunged into a ravine in Pakistan's eastern Punjabprovince, police said on Saturday, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

According to the police, the accident happened when the bustumbled off the road near the Panj Peer area of Khushab district ofthe province, adding that women and children are among thevictims.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating asharp turn due to overspeeding, said police.

Rescue teams and local volunteers reached the site and retrievedbodies and the injured, and shifted them to a nearby hospital whereat least two of the injured were in critical condition.