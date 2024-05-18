Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Greater Kailash Area

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Saturday night, reported PTI quoting officials fire has been reported from a restaurant at M Block in Greater Kailash Part 2.A call was received at 10.10 pm and five fire tenders have been pressed into service,

PTI quoted Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, as saying operations are underway reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.(More details are awaited)

MENAFN18052024007365015876ID1108229744