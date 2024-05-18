QC Delivers Relief Aid To Afghan Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In response to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Qatar Charity (QC), through the airlift of the Qatar Emiri Air Force, sent three planes carrying 60 tonnes of relief aid to the flood-affected victims in the Balkh province in the north of the country.



The aid included 48 tonnes of food items, comprising 1,000 food packages, and 14 tonnes of living necessities, including 3,000 blankets. A total of 8,000 affected individuals in the provinces of Balkh and Takhar benefited from this assistance.



QC's delegation currently in Afghanistan is distributing aid to the affected individuals in collaboration with the Afghan Red Crescent Society, in addition to assessing the situation and evaluating the scale of urgent humanitarian needs.



Mana al-Ansari, director of the Emergency and Relief Department, stated that QC's intervention came as an urgent response to the flood disaster. He noted that it immediately dispatched its aid through the airlift of the Qatar Emiri Air Force to meet the needs of the Afghan people affected by the floods.



He emphasised that QC will continue to deliver assistance, and is currently studying new projects for future intervention, including the provision of additional aid.



Floods that hit northeastern Afghanistan have caused significant damage, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people and the destruction of more than 300 homes. The heavy rains have also inflicted damage on health centres, tunnels, bridges, agricultural lands, and livestock, a QC statement added.

