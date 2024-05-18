Jammu And Kashmir: Jaipur Couple Injured As Terrorists Fire On Open Tourist Camp

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A couple from Rajasthan was injured after terrorists fired on open tourist camp near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, officials said on Saturday incident took place at Yanner in Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district late on Saturday night, reported PTI injured have been identified as Farha and Tabrez.\"#Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, #Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,\" Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.Police said that the injured, residents of Jaipur, were admitted to a nearby hospital.

