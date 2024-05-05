French Pres. Urges Occupation's Premier To Continue Talks With Hamas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 5 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called on Israeli occupation government Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep negotiating with Hamas to reach a ceasefire and calm the regional escalation.
In a statement, the French presidency affirmed that Macron urged Netanyahu in a phone call to "continue the negotiations, which could lead to the release of hostages and the protection of civilians through a ceasefire and calming the regional escalation."
Macron reiterated his "strong opposition" to the Israeli attack on Rafah and the absolute need to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid through all access points to the Gaza Strip. (end)
