PM Modi Says Art 370 Buried In 'Kabristan', Cong Should Forget 'Dream' Of Restoring It

Addressing a rally at Gohana, his second of the day in Haryana, Modi referred to the Lok Sabha polls as a“kurukshetra (battle)” in which“there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other”.

Striking a chord with the locals, Modi referred to Gohana's famous“Matu Ram ki jalebi” to target the opposition.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, he said they have a formula of having five prime ministers in five years if they come to power.“Ask them is the prime minister's post our Matu Ram ki jalebi”.

“In the 2024 'kurukshetra', there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other,” he said.“I want to ask the people of Haryana... who will win?”

He waited for people to respond before saying,“Your reply has decided 'Phir Ek Baar',” and the crowd went,“Modi Sarkar.”

Modi said now the Congress is not even hiding its“desh-virodhi agenda (anti-national agenda). They are saying openly what Modi did in 10 years they will reverse it if they come to power, he said.

But their“dream” of bringing Article 370 back will never be fulfilled, he added.

“They are saying that we will restore Article 370 in Kashmir... This means once again a free run for terrorism and bloodshed in the Valley,” he said.

“From the brave land of Haryana, I want to tell those associated with the Congress that only tricolour will fly in Kashmir now,” he said.“Forget the dream of bringing back 370 in Kashmir. And if you try to do it 'lene k dene pad jayenge' (you will pay very heavy price).”

“Dhara 370 ki deewar hamne kabristan me gaad diya hai....We have buried the hurdle of Article 370 in kabristan (graveyard),” he asserted.

Modi said the Congress is out of power for 10 years and therefore they are jittery. They are remembering their old days when the“shahi parivar” used to run the government with a remote control, he said.

On the opposition naming their grouping INDIA, he said,“The reality does not change by changing name. This INDI Alliance is a gang of the corrupt. (jJamaatof ghotalebaaz).”

“They want power at any cost. And what is that cost? It is the country's security, stability and respect. And five prime ministers in five years. This is their formula to run the government,” he said.“Will the country benefit, if there is new PM each year. What will they do? Will you allow the country to go back to that period of instability.”

Among those present on the occasion included Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Sonipat Mohan Lal Badoli.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now