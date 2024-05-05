Environment Minister, UAE's Zayedchf Officials Talk Environment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- Environment Minister Muawiyah Radaideh and a delegation of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahayan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZayedCHF) Sunday discussed environment cooperation.
Radaideh said the Ministry supports ZayedCHF efforts and would provide technical support in the water desalination project with renewable energy in the Kingdom, which the UAE Foundation will implement through the expertise and capabilities of the Ministry's staff.
The head of the Foundation, Saeed Khamiri said ZayedCHF wants to implement the project through cooperation and coordination with several relevant and competent state institutions, providing communication channels, coordinating field visits and preparing a joint study to implement the project.
