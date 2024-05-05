Canadians Leaving Canada May Have To Pay A $25,000 Departure Penalty Tax

( MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Attached is a notification about what Canada plans on doing with Canadians who want to expatriate to another country. This is similar to what is going on in the United States with those who are denouncing their citizenships.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.