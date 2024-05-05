               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Canadians Leaving Canada May Have To Pay A $25,000 Departure Penalty Tax


5/5/2024 2:16:46 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Attached is a notification about what Canada plans on doing with Canadians who want to expatriate to another country.
This is similar to what is going on in the United States with those who are denouncing their citizenships.

MENAFN05052024000218011062ID1108175435


Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search