Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Sunday a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Slaman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of HRH Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
MENAFN05052024000063011010ID1108175185
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.