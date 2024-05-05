Ethanol Market To Reach USD 142.02 Billion By 2031 Driven By Surging Demand For Sustainable Fuel Alternatives

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report sheds light on the promising future of the Ethanol Market . The report estimates that the market size, valued at USD 91.15 Billion in 2023, will reach a staggering USD 142.02 Billion by 2031.







Major Key Players Included are:



Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Raízen

Aventine Renewable Energy

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Corporation

British Petroleum

Vivergo Fuels

Attis Biofuels

Ørsted A/S Sekab

Rising demand for biofuels are propelling the market to new heights

The rise of ethanol market is driven by its eco-friendly credentials. As environmental concerns mount, stricter emission regulations are pushing the transportation sector towards cleaner options. Ethanol blends seamlessly with gasoline and reduces carbon emissions. Governments are approving biofuel blends, guaranteeing a steady market for ethanol producers. New technologies using non-food crops for production unlock sustainable feedstock options. The aviation industry is even exploring biofuels like ethanol, creating a whole new market segment. With increased investment in research and development, ethanol producers can further improve efficiency and explore advanced biofuel blends, solidifying ethanol's role in a cleaner transportation future.

Recent Developments



In May 2023 – British Petroleum announced plans to secure its share of the low-carbon fuel market. They intend to achieve this by acquiring stakes in companies that produce biofuel feedstock and by directly investing in farming ventures. In March 2023 – Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd., a company belonging to the Wilmar Group, announced its commitment to green energy. The company plans to increase its ethanol production by 25% in the coming year.

Market segmentation



By Type: Bioethanol dominates the ethanol market. This dominance is fueled by two key factors that is eco-friendly nature as a renewable resource, and government support through policies promoting biofuel production. Bioethanol's sustainability and government backing solidify its leading position.

By Source: Sugar & Molasses Based ethanol currently leads due to readily available feedstock and established production infrastructure. However, Grain-Based ethanol is projected to gain traction as technological advancements make it more cost-competitive. By Application: Fuel & Fuel Additives are the largest segment due to the increasing demand for biofuels. However, disinfectants and industrial solvents are expected to witness significant growth due to rising hygiene awareness and industrial activity.

Market segmentation

By Type



Synthetic Ethanol Bioethanol

By Source



Grain Based

Second Generation Sugar & Molasses Based

By Purity



Denatured Undenatured

By Application



Industrial Solvents

Beverages

Disinfectant

Personal Care

Fuel & Fuel Additives Others

The Impact of the Geopolitical Tensions on the Ethanol Market

The ongoing war in Russia-Ukraine disrupts the ethanol market. The disrupted supply chains and volatile energy prices could increase the cost of raw materials for ethanol production. However, this crisis could also have a silver lining. The need to reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels might accelerate the adoption of biofuels like ethanol, creating a new market opportunity. An economic slowdown presents another challenge. Lower demand, particularly for transportation fuels, could dampen ethanol consumption. Despite this short-term hurdle, the long-term sustainability benefits of ethanol as a clean-burning fuel are likely to ensure continued market growth, albeit at a potentially slower pace during economic downturns.

North America Leads the Pack

North America is the dominating region in the ethanol market. This dominance is fueled by the factors like a well-established automotive industry that readily consumes ethanol-blended fuels, and a growing environmental awareness that pushes for cleaner alternatives.

Latin America is the second highest region in this market. Abundant availability of feedstock for ethanol production, supportive government policies and increasing biofuel mandates are accelerating ethanol adoption in this region, making it the fastest growing market globally.

Key Takeaways



The report highlights the increasing demand for disinfectants and industrial solvents.

The report highlights the potential of non-food crops for ethanol production.

The report emphasizes the importance of R&D for improving production efficiency and exploring advanced biofuel blends. Understanding the existing and upcoming government policies promoting biofuel production.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisEthanol Market Segmentation, By TypeEthanol Market Segmentation, By SourceEthanol Market Segmentation, By PurityEthanol Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

