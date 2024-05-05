Baku Welcomes Prestigious Award Ceremony For European Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted an awardingceremony for winners and medalists of the European Cup in RhythmicGymnastics, Azernews reports.

Medals were bestowed upon gymnasts competing in the seniors agecategory across various disciplines.

In the hoop exercise, Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) claimed the goldmedal, followed by Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) in second place, andVera Tugolukova (Cyprus) securing the third spot on the podium. Thehonors were conferred by President of the Pan American GymnasticsUnion, Naomi Valenzo; President of the Gymnastics Federation, HeolaMakutioano Silvia; and choreographer of the Azerbaijan nationalrhythmic gymnastics team, Kamil Guliyev.

Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) clinched the gold medal in the ballexercises, with Cristina Dragan (Romania) earning silver, andDaniela Munitz (Israel) receiving bronze. The awards were presentedby Deputy Youth and Sports Minister of Azerbaijan, MarianaVasileva; President of the Technical Committee for AerobicGymnastics of European Gymnastics, Alina Dragan; and manager of theAzerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Surkhay Garayev.

Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria) seized first place in the clubprogram, followed by Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) in second, and VeraTugolukova (Cyprus) in third. The medals were presented byPresident of the Gymnastics Federation of India, Sudhir Mital;President of the Technical Committee for Acrobatic Gymnastics ofEuropean Gymnastics, Carine Charlier; and Director of thecompetition, Natalya Bulanova.