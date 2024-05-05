Amman Stock Exchange Ends Daily Trading With Slight Decline

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The stock exchange in Amman concluded its daily session with a 0.21 percent decrease, settling at a point level of 2360.Trading on Sunday saw a total of 1.8 million shares exchanged across 2,077 contracts, amounting to approximately JD3 million.Forty companies experienced declines in their share prices, while sixteen saw increases, and the prices of twenty-five companies remained unchanged.

