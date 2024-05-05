(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has voiced his discontent with the current state of the European Union, asserting that it has deviated significantly from the vision that led Budapest to join the bloc two decades ago. Orban, once a staunch advocate for Hungary's accession to the European Union in 2003, expressed concerns about the evolving policies of Brussels during a recent radio broadcast.



In his regular appearance on Kossuth Radio, Orban acknowledged the importance of Hungary's European Union membership while highlighting areas of disagreement with the direction of European Union policies. Notably, he cited issues such as immigration and pressures on Hungary's traditional values, particularly regarding family definition, as points of contention.



Orban emphasized that Hungary's accession to the European Union did not anticipate mandates to accept immigrants from outside Europe or challenges to its constitutional stance on family values. Moreover, he criticized what he perceived as the European Union's involvement in exacerbating tensions, pointing to the arming of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia as an example.



Calling for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, Orban urged European Union citizens to support parties advocating for peace in the upcoming European Parliament elections. He specifically endorsed his own Fidesz Party in Hungary, suggesting that a parliament with a significant pro-peace representation could help steer Europe away from the brink of conflict.



This stance aligns with recent comments from Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who announced Budapest's opposition to a proposed EUR100-billion aid scheme for Ukraine put forward by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Hungarian government's position underscores its commitment to diplomacy and avoidance of military escalation in regional conflicts.



Orban's critique of the European Union's trajectory reflects broader tensions within the bloc over issues of sovereignty, migration, and geopolitical alignment. As Hungary prepares for elections and navigates its role within the European Union, Orban's calls for a return to peaceful diplomacy resonate amid ongoing geopolitical challenges in Europe and beyond.

