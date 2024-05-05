American House of Officials claim Jews didn’t murder Jesus

(MENAFN) The United States House of Representatives recently approved a bill aimed at combatting anti-Semitism within American universities, with particular attention to addressing claims implicating Jews in the death of Jesus Christ. Titled the Antisemitism Awareness Act, the legislation targets instances of anti-Semitic rhetoric, including the suggestion that Jews were responsible for Jesus' crucifixion, and seeks to classify such statements as anti-Semitism.



The bill, passed with a vote of 320 to 91, garnered bipartisan support but also faced opposition from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably, among those dissenting was Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who voiced concerns about potential implications for Christians who adhere to biblical teachings regarding Jesus' crucifixion.



Central to the controversy surrounding the bill is its incorporation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, which emphasizes hatred or prejudice against Jews. This definition encompasses a broad range of behaviors and statements, including accusations of Jewish loyalty to Israel over their own nations and allegations of Jewish control over media, economy, and government.



While proponents argue that the legislation is crucial for addressing anti-Semitism and promoting tolerance on college campuses, opponents caution against potential infringements on freedom of speech and expression, particularly regarding religious beliefs. The bill's passage highlights ongoing debates surrounding the intersection of religious teachings, historical interpretations, and efforts to combat prejudice and discrimination in contemporary society.

