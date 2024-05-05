Entertainment And Cultural Events Organised To Appreciate Workers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Workers' Support and Insurance Fund and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), in collaboration with the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 1-2-3, organised on Friday evening an entertainment and cultural event on the occasion of International Workers' Day, in the presence of about 500 workers from various companies in the country.

The event, which was held at the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 1-2-3, featured a number of activities to add joy to this special occasion, and to honour workers on their international day, which falls on the first of May every year, as well as learning about the museum, its departments, halls, and the important activities that it carries out.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Salem Al Muhannadi, representative of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, hailed the initiative to organize this event, which reflects the appreciation and celebration of workers on this global labour occasion, and the interest in their psychological and social aspects, appreciating the partnership between the Fund and the ILO office project in Qatar and the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 1-2-3 in organizing this introductory, cultural and social event, which gained the satisfaction of the workers and was widely welcomed by them.

He stressed the fund's keenness to organise such events that serve workers, including several environmentally friendly activities and various social, sporting and cultural activities, reviewing the various laws and legislation that the State has implemented for the benefit of workers and to improve the work environment, and the great and noticeable benefit that they have achieved from them.

For his part, Abdullah Al Mulla, Director of the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 1-2-3, noted that organising this event reflects the extent of appreciation and warmth for workers in Qatar, and the efforts they make in various work sites, praising the partnership between the Museum, the Ministry of Labour and the International Labour Organization, which made this event is a reality that workers experience far from the daily work routine, and it emphasized awareness of their rights, the safe and sound work environment provided for them, and the appreciation they enjoy from everyone in Qatar.

In a statement to QNA, Head of ILO Project office for the State of Qatar Max Tunon, also praised the strong partnership between the organization and the State of Qatar, noting in a related context that the two sides signed last March an agreement to extend the joint work program for a new period of four years between them, aimed at enhancing the work environment, raising the competitiveness of the national workforce, and qualifying and training it to meet the needs of the labour market.

He praised the major reforms achieved by the state of Qatar in various work sectors and developing the work environment, stressing the ILO , the Ministry of Labour and other concerned parties commitment to work together to overcome any challenges in this regard.

He pointed out that the third national development strategy of the state of Qatar (2024-2030) clearly aims to develop a work force ready for the future, expressing his pleasure in organizing this event, which coincides with similar celebrations in various parts of the world in appreciation of the role of workers and their efforts in building societies.