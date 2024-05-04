World Orienteering Championships 2029 Awarded To Sweden

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The forest World Orienteering Championships in 2029 will takeplace in Örnskjoldsvik, Sweden, according to the InternationalOrienteering Federation, Azernews reports.

That was decided by IOF Council during a meeting on Friday.

WOC 2029 will be the fifth World Championships taking place inSweden – the most recent being WOC 2016 in Strömstad.

Sweden also made a bid for the World Orienteering Championshipsin 2027 and was praised for their bid of high quality.

The coming World Orienteering Championships are: 2024 Scotland(Sprint), 2025 Finland (Forest), 2026 Italy (Sprint), 2027 Hungary(Forest).