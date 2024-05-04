World Orienteering Championships 2029 Awarded To Sweden

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The forest World Orienteering Championships in 2029 will takeplace in Örnskjoldsvik, Sweden, according to the InternationalOrienteering Federation, Azernews reports.
That was decided by IOF Council during a meeting on Friday.
WOC 2029 will be the fifth World Championships taking place inSweden – the most recent being WOC 2016 in Strömstad.
Sweden also made a bid for the World Orienteering Championshipsin 2027 and was praised for their bid of high quality.
The coming World Orienteering Championships are: 2024 Scotland(Sprint), 2025 Finland (Forest), 2026 Italy (Sprint), 2027 Hungary(Forest).
MENAFN04052024000195011045ID1108173808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.