Saudi Royal Court Announces Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen's Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Royal Court declared Saturday that Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Funeral prayers will be performed tomorrow (Sunday) following the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, the Court said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency. The Court prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon Prince Badr and dwell him in paradise. (end) fn

