MOECC Urges Caution As Indo-Ocean Humpback Dolphins Feed In Qatari Waters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has issued a warning to citizens and fishermen to exercise caution when navigating Qatar's waters due to recent sightings of Indo-ocean humpback dolphins actively feeding in the area.

According to a statement from MOECC released on their X social media account,”marine scientists recently observed Indo-ocean humpback dolphins feeding in Qatar's waters”

The Indo-ocean humpback dolphins are a species commonly found in the coastal waters of the eastern Indian and western Pacific oceans.

Often referred to as Chinese white dolphins in some regions, these marine mammals are notable for their distinctive grey, white, or pink coloring and their ability to echolocate while hunting small fish.

Aiming to prevent potential disturbances or harm to the dolphins during their crucial feeding activities, the Ministry advised citizens and fishermen on its social media to“operate their boats cautiously, especially in shallow coastal regions, as these dolphins are often found there feeding on small fish.”

This year, in March, MOECC announced the sighting of a family group of three Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins in Qatari territorial waters which included healthy newborns.

This observation is part of ongoing efforts to monitor and support the dolphin population, which appears to be thriving in the region.