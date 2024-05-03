FSSAI Expands Surveillance To Fortified Rice & Dairy Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 3 (KNN) After initiating a probe into alleged violations of norms in branded spices, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to expand its surveillance to other food items like fortified rice, dairy products, and spices sold in the domestic market.

Sources reveal that FSSAI is gearing up to conduct surveillance on various food categories, including fruit and vegetables, salmonella in fish products, spices and culinary herbs, fortified rice, and milk and milk products.

This move comes as FSSAI is already taking samples of powdered spices from all brands, including popular names like MDH and Everest, across the country. This action was prompted by quality concerns raised by authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong.

"In light of the current developments, FSSAI is collecting samples of spices from all brands, including MDH and Everest, from the market to check if they meet the FSSAI norms," one of the sources stated.

The expanded surveillance aims to assess the compliance status of implemented regulations across various food products.

The number of samples analysed by FSSAI has witnessed a substantial increase, from 1,07,829 in 2020-21 to more than 4,51,000 in 2023-24, registering a threefold growth.

FSSAI undertakes regulatory testing and monitoring/surveillance of various food products through a network of food testing laboratories operating in both government and private sectors.

This move demonstrates FSSAI's efforts towards strict enforcement of the FSS Act 2006, with an increase in cases launched and convictions.

As the food regulator broadens its surveillance, it seeks to ensure the safety and quality of a wider range of food items, including fortified rice and dairy products, available in the domestic market.

(KNN Bureau)