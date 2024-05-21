Turkish central government's debt reaches USD231.1B last month

(MENAFN) According to recent disclosures from the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry on Monday, the central government's debt stock stood at 7.49 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD231.1 billion, by the conclusion of April. This data provides insights into the fiscal landscape of the country, shedding light on the magnitude of both domestic and external debt burdens. Notably, the breakdown revealed that the domestic debt stock accounted for 3.56 trillion liras, equivalent to around USD109.8 billion, while the external debt amounted to 3.93 trillion liras, approximately USD121.3 billion.



Further analysis of the debt composition unveiled a nuanced picture, with the debt denominated in Turkish liras totaling 2.8 trillion liras, roughly equivalent to USD86.6 billion, while foreign exchange debt stood at 4.68 trillion liras, translating to approximately USD144.5 billion. These figures underscore the diverse sources and currencies of the Turkish government's indebtedness, highlighting the complexities inherent in managing the nation's financial obligations.



Comparing the current debt stock to historical data reveals notable trends in Turkey's fiscal trajectory. In April 2023, the total debt stock amounted to 4.59 trillion liras, equivalent to USD235.9 billion, indicating a significant increase over the past year. Similarly, at the end of the previous year, the debt stock stood at 6.73 trillion liras, approximately USD228.5 billion, signaling a notable uptick in indebtedness over a relatively short timeframe. These figures underscore the challenges and dynamics shaping Turkey's fiscal landscape, reflecting the evolving economic conditions and policy responses over time.



Contextualizing the debt data alongside currency exchange rates provides further insights into the macroeconomic environment. The USD/TRY exchange rate, which stood at 32.4 at the end of April 2024, reflects the valuation of the US dollar against the Turkish lira. Comparatively, the exchange rate was 29.45 at the end of 2023 and 19.45 at the end of April 2023, indicating fluctuations in currency valuations over time. These fluctuations play a crucial role in shaping the country's debt dynamics, influencing borrowing costs, debt servicing obligations, and overall fiscal stability.

