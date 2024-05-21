Indigo Orders 30 A350s To Expand Long-Haul Network

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: IndiGo has placed an order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in an effort to expand the airline's international long-haul network.

About the move, Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, said,“After successfully pioneering the Indian skies with an unprecedented journey, IndiGo's fleet of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft will allow it to embark on its next phase of becoming one of the leading global aviation players.”

“At IndiGo, we take pride in being India's preferred airline and for offering connectivity to our customers, in and with India. This reaffirms IndiGo's belief in and commitment to the growth of India and in our strategic partnership with Airbus,” Elbers further said.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP, Sales, Commercial Aircraft, Airbus, said,“A heartfelt thank you to IndiGo for putting its trust in Airbus once again and to our respective teams who negotiated this agreement for 30 A350s. IndiGo's first widebody order opens an exciting new chapter in our close partnership.”

“We are proud that our fuel-efficient, next-generation A320 Family revolutionised domestic air travel in India and that now the A350 is poised to replicate the same success on long-haul routes,” he added.

IndiGo is among the fastest growing airline companies in the world and is one of the largest A320 family customers. The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300-410-seater category.

The A350's clean sheet design includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort.



Its new generation engines and use of lightweight materials bring a 25 per cent advantage in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, compared to previous generation competitor aircraft, said reports.

