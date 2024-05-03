Alimerka Brings In Cimcorp For Its Automation Requirements Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Cimcorp , a provider of robotic handling solutions, has partnered with Spanish supermarket chain Alimerka to automate fresh food distribution processes.

By integrating solutions from Cimcorp in its warehousing operations, Alimerka has reduced packaging material usage and enhanced distribution efficiency, making its supply chain more agile and sustainable.

The partnership has also helped Alimerka ensure customer satisfaction with high-quality fresh products and protect employees through occupational safety improvements.

Alimerka operates 173 supermarket stores across Northwest Spain, providing food and groceries to over 150,000 families across its locations.

With future growth in mind, Alimerka selected Cimcorp for its ability to enable sustainable growth, optimize production processes, and improve ergonomics.

