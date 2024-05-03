Collaborative Robotics Raises $100 Million In Series B Funding Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Collaborative Robotics , (or Cobot), a leader in the development of practical collaborative robots (cobots), today announced it has raised $100 million in Series B funding led by General Catalyst and joined by Bison Ventures, Industry Ventures and Lux Capital.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Neo, 1984 Ventures, MVP Ventures and Calibrate Ventures participated as well, bringing the total funding raised to over $140 million in less than two years.

Cobot also announced that industry leader Teresa Carlson has joined the company as an Advisor.

Founded in 2022 by former Amazon VP of robotics and distinguished engineer Brad Porter (main picture), the Cobot team includes robotics and AI experts from Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, NASA, Waymo, and more.

The new capital will be used to further expand the team with top talent and advance its commercial deployments. Paul Kwan, managing director at General Catalyst, joins Alfred Lin from Sequoia Capital on Collaborative Robotics' board of directors.

