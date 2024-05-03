GMV Showcases Its Robotic Inspection Capabilities Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) GMV , a Spanish multinational company developing innovative technological solutions, showcased its experience and capabilities in the field of robotic inspection during a demonstration carried out at Messer Ibérica's facilities.

In the demonstration, held during the meeting of the Chemical Business Association of Tarragona (AEQT)'s Innovation and Technology Committee, GMV presented uPathWay, a grounbreaking solution designed for industrial inspection tasks.

GMV presented uPathWay as a comprehensive solution that allows vehicles to operate autonomously, offering an effective response to inspection needs in specialized environments such as the chemical sector.

This innovative platform controls and coordinates robots to carry out repetitive and even dangerous tasks that operators previously had to perform.

During the demonstration, GMV representatives showcased uPathWay's capabilities, highlighting its capacity to optimize inspection processes in critical environments.

