(MENAFN- Baystreet) DoorDash Stock Suffers Post-Earnings Plunge

Block's Financial Results Beat On The Top And Bottom LinesSony Reportedly Submit $26B Offer for ParamountPeloton Flat on Layoffs, CEO DepartureeBay's Stock Falls On Disappointing Guidance Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Ambrose O'Callaghan - Friday, May 3, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Shares of Etsy Down Due to GMS Decline Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a Brooklyn-based company that operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, Canada, and around the world. Shares of Etsy have jumped 7% month-over-month as of close on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The e-commerce stock is still down nearly 14% so far in 2024. Is there reason for optimism at this stage? Let's jump in.This company released its first quarter (Q1) fiscal 2024 earnings on Wednesday, May 1. It reported total revenues of $645 million – up 0.8% from $640 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Meanwhile, Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) fell 3.7% year-over-year to $2.98 billion. According to the quarterly report, Etsy ran into headwinds to consolidate GMS. Some of those headwinds included a challenging macroeconomic environment that negatively impacted discretionary consumer spending. Moreover, GMS was also impacted to a lesser extent by the divestiture of Elo7 in 2023.EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This measure aims to give a clearer picture of a company's profitability. Etsy reported a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $167 million in Q1 2024. That was down 1.4% compared to Q1 2023. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA margin fell 60 basis points to 26.0%.Shares of Etsy currently possess a price-to-earnings ratio of 30. That puts this retail e-commerce stock in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers at the time of this writing. Economic growth in the United States has remained strong. An improved macroeconomic climate could provide a boost to Etsy for the remainder of 2024 as earnings are still forecast to grow at a promising rate.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks