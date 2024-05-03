Women In Cloud Partners With Insight Enterprises For Fourth Annual #Empowheraccess Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Our partnership with Women In Cloud for the 2024 #empowHERaccess Prestige Awards reflects our shared commitment to supporting the remarkable women of our field. Their accomplishments set new standards for our industry and inspire others looking on. We are champions of responsible and equitable practices.



Women in Cloud has partnered with Insight Enterprises, a global solutions integrator, to announce the fourth annual #empowHERaccess Awards. This prestigious platform recognizes outstanding contributions to the tech industry.



Since 2020, these awards have celebrated and recognized over 2,500 women, allies, and organizations Worldwide for their significant and positive contributions to the technology industry. Previous winners include:



Trailblazer Leadership Award: Aeryn Heidemann, Director - SaaS Engineering / Oracle America, Inc. Presented by Insight.



Cloud Technologist Visionary Award: Jennifer Estes, Cloud Transformation Senior Manager Accenture Federal Services. Presented by Boeing.



B2B Woman Tech Entrepreneur of the Year: Vinothini Raju, Founder & CEO - gopaddle. Presented by Microsoft.



Generative AI Award: Amanda Martinez, CEO - FoodViiision. Presented by Accenture.

Community Leadership Award: Sonal Shah, VP - Barclays. Presented by Meylah.



Rising B2B Startup of the Year: Rajashree Varma, Founder & CEO, AffableBPM Corporation. Presented by Kyndryl.



Fearless Tech Enterprise Leader of the Year: Catherine Bye, Founder & CEO Knack Collective. Presented by Founders First Capital Partners.



Mentor of the Year: Karen Cone, Venture Partner & Board Director - Mastersfund, Fyrii, AffableBPM, Pagedip. Presented by Teradata



Ally of the Year: Dale Degen, Senior Director - Hyperscaler Marketing, Netapp. Presented by Veeam.



The #empowHERaccess Awards provide a unique opportunity for women and ally entrepreneurs and leaders to receive recognition for their achievements and contributions to their communities that often go unnoticed.



Nominations are officially open for the 2024 Global Edition of the #empowerHERaccess Awards. Women in Cloud and Insight Enterprises invite all aspiring and established women entrepreneurs, leaders, innovators, and allies to participate by nominating or submitting an for one of the following nine categories:



Trailblazer Leadership Award

Cloud Technologist Visionary Award

B2B Women Tech Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Rising B2B Startup Award

Mentor of the Year Award

Ally of the Year Award

Generative AI Innovation Award

Community Leadership Award

Corporate Equality Advocate Award



Jen Vasin, Chief Human Resources Officer at Insight, shared: "At Insight, our values of hunger, heart and harmony drive our success. We are proud to recruit diverse talent, develop leaders and teammates from the moment they start at Insight, and provide dynamic mentorship throughout their careers. Our partnership with Women In Cloud for the 2024 #empowHERaccess Awards reflects our shared commitment to supporting the remarkable women of our field. Their accomplishments set new standards for our industry and inspire others looking on. We are champions of responsible and equitable practices."



The #EmpowHERaccess 2024 Prestige Awards Experience includes two excellent events:



The #empowHERaccess Awards Celebration on July 26th in Seattle WA, will recognize 9 distinguished winners and spotlight over 70 pioneering role models who are driving transformative change in technology. As well as the #WICxIcons Movie Screening on July 27th in Seattle, WA, for an evening of networking and dialogue around critical policy change, enhancing allyship and exploring topics such as AI, film, and wellness.



To nominate yourself or someone you know, please submit your application at:



Applications will be accepted until June 30, 2024.



Winners will be announced at the #empowHERaccess Awards Celebration ceremony on July 26, 2024, in Seattle, WA. Recipients and nominees will gain entry into the Women in Cloud Hall of Fame and access to brand development and executive networking opportunities. In addition, each winner will also receive a prize package valued at over $10,000, including:

- PR coverage via spotlight inclusion in the #empowHERaccess campaign

- 2 tickets to the #WICxIcons Award Dinner

- Opportunity to present at a #WICxIcons event in the coming year

- Participation in WIC Movies Development

- A brand photoshoot

- A quote development program



For additional information about the 2024 #empowHERaccess Awards or the application process, please reach out to our team at: ....



Women In Cloud: is a community-led economic development organization dedicated to taking collective action to generate $1B in new net economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030 through global partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policymakers. All of these are united by the ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals that are driven by job creation, diversity and inclusion, technology innovation, and sustainability, giving women a powerful platform to accelerate as industry leaders.

Company :-Women In Cloud

User :- Sarah Parson

Email :...

Url :-