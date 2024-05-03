Russians Can Capture Baltic States In Seven Days Ukrainian Intelligence Officer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces can capture the Baltic states in seven days, while NATO's response will take about ten days.

Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said this in an interview with The Economist , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the biggest unknown factor in the war is Europe. He added that if Ukraine's neighbors do not find a way to increase defense production to help fight Russian aggression, they too will eventually be in Russia's crosshairs.

"The Russians will take the Baltics in seven days. NATO's reaction time is ten days," he said.

Skibitskyi: Russia plans to launch plan to destabilize Ukraine in May

At the same time, the major general said, Ukraine's bravery and sacrifice have given Europe a multi-year head start, eliminating the immediate threat of the once-fearsome Russian airborne troops and marines for at least a decade.

"We will keep fighting. We have no choice. We want to live. But the outcome of the war [...] isn't just down to us," he said.