Longines Hathab: Al Qahtani Grabs Small Tour Win As Final Round Begins

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Faris Saad Al Qahtani astride Hidiene bagged the Small Tour win as the 14th and final round of the 7th Longines Hathab Tour commenced at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena yesterday.

Al Qahtani clocked a flawless 30.07 secs in the second stage to clinch victory followed by Hamad Towaim Al Marri, who teamed up with Famous to take second spot with a time of 30.07 in the second stage. Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi in company with Mira V/D Roshoeve settled for third place with a time of 31.54 secs.

Earlier, Khalid Jassim Al Suwaidi topped the 80cm Future Riders Two phases category followed by Jassim Adel Al Saegh, who rode Santa Cruz Iii. Noora Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi and Al Shaqab-owned Fanta – Sparta finished third.

Mohammed Abdulla Al Marri had secured the overall title after accumulating 261 points followed by Sultan Jassim Al Suwaidi, who finished with 227 points. Kayan Ibrahim Al Rumaihi finished third with 212 points.



The 60cm Futures Riders Two phases class was won by Fahad bin Nasser Al Thani, who guided Coco Chanel SB to perfection. Amna Jassim Al Sumaiti combined with Latino 291 to claim second place while Noora Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi earned third position with 13-year-old Funny Thing.

Today, riders will vie for top honours in Amateur and Medium Tours while the season will culminate tomorrow with the final rounds of Open Class and Big Tour contests followed by the presentation ceremony where overall and last round winners will be honoured.