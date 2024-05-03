CPI Leader Atul Kumar Anjaan Dies At 69 After Battling Cancer

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Atul Kumar Anjaan, died at the age of 69 on Friday after battling advanced-stage cancer a post on X, RLD party leader Jayant Singh said,“I am shocked by the demise of Shri Atul Kumar Anjan ji. He was a brave and dedicated public servant. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him.”Atul Kumar Anjaan was elected National College Students' Union president at 20.
Anjaan was a key figure in the notable Police-PAC uprising in Uttar Pradesh. He spent four years and nine months in prison during his political journey.
Also Read: Will CPI M lose national status, famous party symbol after Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Kerala leader AK Balan says...Known for advocating student issues, Anjaan went on to win the Lucknow University Student Union presidency four times in a row father, Dr. A.P. Singh, was a seasoned freedom fighter who participated in the activities of HSRA (Hindustan Socialist Republican Association), for which he endured a lengthy prison term under British rule.
MENAFN03052024007365015876ID1108169345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.