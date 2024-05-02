Nala Robotics And Re-Up Partner To Develop AI-Powered Robotic Chef Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Re-Up , a developer of AI-powered convenience stores and gas stations, says it will be installing autonomous robotic chefs at a variety of locations powered by Nala Robotics , an AI technology company specializing in the culinary industry.

The Wingman by Nala Robotics is an autonomous fry station that can easily be added or configured to any restaurant or commercial food service operation.

Re-Up will leverage Nala Robotics' advanced artificial intelligence technology to enhance its food service offerings, enabling customers to enjoy freshly prepared, fully customizable, fried chicken, french fries and other menu items on demand, quickly, easily and without human intervention.

The announcement comes on the heels of Re-Up's grand opening of its inaugural location in Melbourne, Florida, located just a mile and a half from Melbourne Orlando International Airport, at 601 South Babcock Street, Melbourne, Florida.

According to U-Haul data, the Palm Bay-Melbourne market netted the largest number of movers in one-way U-Haul® equipment last year, dominating the US city growth trend. Re-Up currently has 9 open stores and more than 30 in the pipeline.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"