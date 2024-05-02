Investornewsbreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Announces Launch Of Evolve(TM) Mouse To Control Mouse Infestations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced the launch of Evolve(TM) Mouse. Evolve Mouse utilizes a breakthrough fertility solution to control mouse infestations. It is designated as a 'minimum' risk product by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, posing little to no risk to human health and the environment. SenesTech will be accepting orders as of Monday, May 6, for shipment on or before May 15. According to the announcement, one of the company's lead distributors and online retailers, DIY Pest Control, has already committed to a sizable preorder and will immediately add Evolve Mouse to their website offerings. The launch of Evolve Mouse follows SenesTech's introduction of Evolve earlier this year, which is specially formulated for rats. The Evolve product line is the industry's only soft bait product line to control rodent populations by restricting fertility.“Evolve Mouse is a much-needed extension of the Evolve product line into an underserved market. We would expect the market for a mouse product would at least double the addressable market for the Evolve product line,” said Fletcher Cline, President of DIY Pest Control.

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. It invented ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve(TM), an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, visit

