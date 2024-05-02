Teenage Boy And His Family Evacuated From Temporarily Occupied Community Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 16-year-old boy and his family were evacuated from a temporarily occupied community in the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Save Ukraine - you are incredible. Thanks to their titanic work, I am pleased to share another good news. Volunteers helped a 16-year-old boy and his family evacuate from a temporarily occupied community in the Kherson region," he said.

According to Prokudin, the boy and his family are now safe. Doctors and psychologists are helping them recover from their experiences and adapt to their new home.

As Ukrinform reported, in the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated and recaptured the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.