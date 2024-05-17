Attorney Admission Committee Convenes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chaired by Minister of Justice, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, the Attorney Admission Committee convened yesterday, to consider the topics into its agents, including the swearing-in of five new lawyers before the committee and the applications submitted for enrolling several the corresponding business owners on the lists of practicing lawyers.

The committee also considered the applications submitted by a number of new lawyers whose training period has ended, held a meeting with several applicants for practicing the profession, and approved the applications of various under-training lawyers. The committee also reviewed requests to transfer the registration of one lawyer to the registration of practicing lawyers before the Court of Cassation.

The committee also discussed a number of regulatory and administrative topics related to the law profession, including the minutes of subcommittees, and appropriate decisions were taken regarding them.

During the meeting, the Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Chairperson of the Committee, offered thanks and appreciation to the members of the Committee whose membership terms had ended, praising the ideas and proposals they presented during their term, contributing to developing the Committee's work and enhancing joint efforts to organise the law profession.