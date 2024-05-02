Turkiye Suspends All Trade With Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Trade Ministry announced, on Thursday, the suspension of all trade operations with the Israeli occupation until it allows the unrestricted flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

"In the second phase of restrictive measures, Turkiye suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to its aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights," the Ministry said on its "X" account.

It added that the new measures would be implemented firmly and decisively until the Israeli government let humanitarian assistance get into Gaza. (end)

aas









MENAFN02052024000071011013ID1108168761